Recreating in Bear Country — What You Need to Know

LANDER – As more roads and trails open and recreationists are able to head to the mountains, the potential for interactions with wildlife increases.

Recently, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department has responded to calls regarding black bears near camps and human structures.

The Game and Fish encourages people to enjoy the wild lands of Wyoming and reminds recreationists that keeping a clean camp is the key to human safety and the law on most U.S. Forest Service lands in northwest Wyoming.

When a bear gains access to attractants, it is likely to become food-conditioned. Food-conditioned bears are less likely to avoid humans and can become destructive and dangerous in their attempts to obtain human foods.

A bear that has received a food reward will likely return or stay in the area and may become a problem for other people. When a bear becomes conditioned to human foods there are few options outside of removal of the animal.

Hikers should also be “bear aware” when out and about. When recreating in bear country there is always the chance you will run into a bear.

Fortunately, bears avoid people and of the majority of encounters end with the bears leaving the area. Hiking in groups, making noise, and carrying bear spray are good bear safety measures. Make sure you have quick access to and know how to use your bear spray.

In general, no matter how you are recreating, keeping attractants out of reach will ensure you are doing your part to reduce human-bear conflicts.

Bears observed in camping areas or other potential conflict situations should be immediately reported to your local Game and Fish office (Lander Office 307-332-2688) or Game and Fish dispatch at 1-877-WGFD-TIP.

For more detailed safety tips and videos see below and visit the Game and Fish Bear Wise page at http://bit.ly/bearwisewy.