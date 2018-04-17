Red Cross Assisting 16 Clients After Wind Event in Fremont County

FREMONT COUNTY — Red Cross of Wyoming is assisting 16 individuals from four families after a significant wind event blew the roof off their house in Fremont County.

Assistance was provided for lodging and other immediate needs. Further assistance will be provided as needed.

If you need more information, please contact Disaster Program Manager Kaleigh Good at (307) 286-0441; kaleigh.good@redcross.org.

