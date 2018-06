GILLETTE– Red Cross of Wyoming is assisting clients and conducting Damage Assessment after a tornado hit the Oriva Hills subdivision west of Gillette on Friday.

At this time there is no request for clothing, furniture or other household items. If people need assistance from the Red Cross they can call Senior Disaster Program Manager Cindi Shank at 307-689-0886 or the 24-hour Disaster Response Line, 307-222-8272.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.