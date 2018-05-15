Red Cross Assists Four People After Flooding Event in Riverton

RIVERTON — Red Cross of Wyoming is assisting four people after an overnight flooding event on Goes In Lodge Road in Riverton. Assistance was provided for lodging and other immediate needs. Further assistance will be provided as needed.

If you need more information, please contact Senior Disaster Program Manager Cindi Shank at (307) 689-0886 ; cindi.shank@redcross.org.

About the American Red Cross

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission.

For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross. In Wyoming follow us on Twitter as @WYORedcross or on Facebook as American Red Cross of Wyoming.