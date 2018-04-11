Red Cross Holding Kick Start Event in Rock Springs for National Sound the Alarm Program

ROCK SPRINGS– The American Red Cross of Wyoming is hosting its Sound the Alarm Launch on Friday, April 13th from 1 pm to 2:30 pm at the White Mountain Library in Rock Springs, and invites the community to attend.

This kick start event is being held so that the community can learn about their national home fire safety campaign, running in Rock Springs and Green River on Saturday, May 12.

During this day, the American Red Cross of Wyoming aims to install more than 200 free smoke alarms in Rock Springs and Green River homes, all completely free of cost.