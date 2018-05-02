Red Cross Installing Free Smoke Alarms in Rock Springs & Green River

ROCK SPRINGS / GREEN RIVER — As part of the Red Cross’s national home fire safety campaign, the American Red Cross of Wyoming is hosting a Sound the Alarm event in Rock Springs and Green River on Saturday, May 12th.

The goal is to install more than 200 smoke alarms in Rock Springs and Green River homes, all completely free of cost.

In order to do so, volunteers will be needed who will go into homes and install the alarms.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The Red Cross will provide training on how to install these alarms, as well as all the equipment necessary for installation.

The event will begin at 8:00 AM on May 12th at Sweetwater County Fire District #1 (3010 College Drive, Rock Springs) and conclude by 1:00 PM. Free breakfast will be provided!

To volunteer to be an installer, sign up at the following link: https://volunteerconnection.redcross.org/?nd=vms_public_form &form_id=3682.