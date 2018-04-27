Red Cross Public Disaster Hour Webinar to be Held on May 1

WYOMING — The next American Red Cross of Wyoming Disaster Hour Meeting will take place on Tuesday, May 1st from 6-7 PM at the Sage Room of the Laramie County Library (2200 Pioneer Avenue, Cheyenne).

The meeting will also be held virtually during that time. Instructions for attending virtually are at the bottom of this e-mail.

Feel free to join both the webinar portion via the weblink and the audio portion via the teleconference number.

Disaster Hour Meetings are a monthly occurrence and serve as an opportunity for Red Cross volunteers, partners, and staff to connect, though you do not have to be a registered Red Cross volunteer to attend.

Please feel free to pass this invitation along to anyone you know who may be interested in the work of the Red Cross.

Please RSVP Disaster Program Manager James Ledwith at (307) 763-2230; james.ledwith@redcross.org.

Session number: 745 541 986

Session password: Rhf2Pj39

To join the training session

Go to https://americanredcross.webex.com/americanredcross/k2/j.php?MTID=t3607a1baed38f827ebae26b236100309 Enter your name and email address. Enter the session password: Rhf2Pj39. Click “Join Now”. Follow the instructions that appear on your screen.

To view in other time zones or languages, please click the link

https://americanredcross.webex.com/americanredcross/k2/j.php?MTID=td23bca9bd015fc8486ec59f73822e465

To join the teleconference only

Call-in toll-free number (Verizon):1-866-803-2146 (US)

Call-in number (Verizon):1-866-803-2146 (US)

Attendee access code: 8932221#

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families.

The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission