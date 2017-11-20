Red Desert Humane Society Promotes Pet Foster Parent Program

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following is a press release issued by the Red Desert Humane Society:

Myrtle sits in her kennel just watching the world go by. She has been there a long time. She was surrendered in 2016 to Rock Springs Animal Control when she was eight years old and so began her search for a new forever home.

The Humane Society took her from Animal Control but still, her new family did not come for her. For a cat like Myrtle, the long wait for her new forever home can result in withdrawing behavior. She is friendly if you come up to her kennel but has become very reluctant to leave that safe space. That coupled with being an older cat can mean fewer people looking at her for adoption. The shelter staff knows Myrtle would be a wonderful addition to a household but, but how can they help others see that as well.

A foster home could offer Myrtle an opportunity. It may not be a forever home. But a chance to live outside a kennel, to remember what it was like to be part of a family; to remember why she loved being part of a home, that could make a difference for her.

The Red Desert Humane Society is looking for foster homes for some special animals like Myrtle. “Some animals adjust to their time in a shelter,” says Board Member Julie Waters, “others struggle with the noise, the people coming and going, and the changes from a home environment.” This is where a foster home can make a difference.

Foster homes provide a more natural setting for animals to live and expose them to a new circle of friends. As a foster home cares for their foster pet this also introduces their foster to a wider circle of friends. As friends visit they meet this potential adoptive pet and spread the word to their friends. Also, foster parents learn the quirks of a cat’s behavior, which is valuable information for a potential adoptive home. The fact that the cat’s favorite toy is a Q-tip can be the kind of thing that helps an adoptive home build a relationship with their new pet.

The Humane Society has upgraded their Foster Parent Training Program into the technology age. “We want to equip our foster parents with important information about caring for animals,” says Waters, “but we know how busy people are and how hard it is to make scheduled training dates.” The Humane society foster parent training program can be found on the Red Desert Humane Society Facebook page. Look on the links to the left of the page and find the one labeled “Foster Parents”. This link will lead you to Red Desert Humane Society Foster Care page. On the page are training videos, informational presentations as well as resources to help in becoming a foster parent.

Each applicant fills out an application and goes through an interview and home visit to determine how best they can fit into the program. If you are interested in learning more about the Foster Parent program check out the Foster Care Facebook page and send them a message. The Foster Parent Coordinators, Melinda Baas or Julie Waters will get in touch

Maybe you or someone you know can be a foster home for Myrtle and help her remember what it was like to be part of a family again.