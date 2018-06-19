Rededication of the Trappers Point Overlook to be Held July 12

PINEDALE– The Sublette County Historical Society is excited to announce the completion of upgrades to the Trappers Point Overlook.

A 50th anniversary re-dedication ceremony will take place on Thursday, July 12, 2018 at 10 am at Trappers Point.

Fur trade historian Jim Hardee will discuss the historic Green River Rendezvous, State Representative Albert Sommers will talk about the Green River Drift, and former Wyoming State Archeologist Mark Miller will describe the significance of the Trappers Point pronghorn archeology site.

A free bus, sponsored by Sublette BOCES, will leave the Museum of the Mountain Man at 9:30 am for those who would prefer not to drive. Registration for the bus is recommended and available online at http://www.subletteboces.com/classes/.



About Trappers Point

This project restored and reinvented the Trappers Point Overlook monument and signs. The 10-acre site is owned and managed by the Sublette County Historical Society.

Trappers Point started in 1968 as a location to overlook a newly established National Landmark, the Upper Green River Rendezvous Grounds, where six mountain man rendezvous were held from 1833-1840.

The original dedication took place during Green River Rendezvous Days in July, 1968. Since that time, the location has become more significant, now overlooking two newer National Register of Historic Places sites: the Green River Drift and Trappers Point Archeology.

All three sites are of national significance. After 50 years, the overlook was showing signs of wear. It needed to be modernized while still respecting its own heritage and adding interpretation of the newly designated historic resources.

Because this site is the junction of three major historical activities (Fur Trade Rendezvous, Pronghorn migration archeology, Green River Drift cattle operations), and has three designations on the National Register, this is a very important and complex historical site.

It has received even more national recognition with Wyoming investing in new wildlife migration overpasses and underpasses along US 191 between Pinedale and Bondurant to protect migrating pronghorn and deer. The site is located 5 miles west of Pinedale near the Cora junction.

Funding partners for the new signage include the Wyoming Office of Tourism, the Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund, the Underwood Family Foundation, the Jonah Interagency Office (BLM) and the Sublette County Historic Preservation Board.



The Sublette County Historical Society

The mission of the Sublette County Historical Society is to preserve and interpret the history of the area that is now Sublette County, Wyoming.

The vision for the Sublette County Historical Society is to be the center of excellence in the preservation and presentation of the artistic, historic and cultural history of Sublette County, WY.

The Society endeavors to place Sublette County, WY in the broader context of Western history through its flagship Museum, The Museum of the Mountain Man, and through the interpretation of the archeological record of the county.