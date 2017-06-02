Redi Services is Hiring for HVAC Service Technician

Redi Services LLC has an immediate opening for a full time, industrial HVAC service technician.

We are seeking to fill positions for Journeyman-level service experience.

Redi Services LLC is a comprehensive industrial service support company bringing turnkey services to the energy, mineral extraction, power generation, renewable energy and heavy manufacturing industries.

Redi Services’ mission is “Safety and Excellence in Industrial Service”.

Requirements

Pre-employment drug and alcohol testing, with regular random testing mandatory

Valid driver’s license required

Customer focus, good work ethic, and demonstrated desire to advance both professionally and personally

Able to work independently, with minimal oversight

Good knowledge of refrigeration and electric circuit principles and theory

Demonstrate good diagnostic and troubleshooting skills

Demonstrated proficiency in proper HVAC piping technique: brazing, nitrogen purge, flaring, and iron pipe threading and fitting

Ability to read and interpret HVAC equipment wiring diagrams and control schematics, instructions, blueprints, specifications, and sequence of operation instructions, and owner’s manuals

Experience and Education

Two year associates’ degree, apprenticeship training, or the technical equivalent Certified Mechanic CM or NATE certified credential of commercial/industrial service experience preferred

EPA refrigeration certification – Universal Certification or proven skills in brazing techniques utilizing an oxygen/acetylene torch

WY Limited HVAC electrical license required within 6 months of employment

Benefits

Competitive wages

Medical & Dental

401K with employer match (after probation)

Vacation & Holidays

Contact us

Apply by emailing or faxing resume; reference HVAC Tech in subject line.

Email: jobs@rediservicesllc.com

Fax: 307-787- 3124

Phone: 307-787- 6333

