Redi Services Hiring Journeyman Electrician

Redi Services, LLC is hiring a Journeyman Electrician.

To apply, email a resume to

jobs@rediservicesllc.com

Redi Services, LLC is seeking a Journeyman Electrician for a Full-Time Maintenance Position at the Monsanto plant in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Job Qualifications:

Must be willing and able to work both indoors and outdoors.

Must hold a Wyoming Journeyman Electrical License or have the ability to obtain.

Experience with plant maintenance and instrumentation highly preferred with some experience in new installation.

Successful candidate must reside within 30 miles of the plant.

Competitive salary and benefits package offered.

Apply by emailing resume to jobs@rediservicesllc.com. Please reference ELECTRICIAN in the subject line of the email.

