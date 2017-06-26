0

Redi Services Hiring Journeyman Electrician

Journeyman Electrician working on Panel

Redi Services, LLC is hiring a Journeyman Electrician.

To apply, email a resume to
jobs@rediservicesllc.com

Great Opportunity!!!

Redi Services, LLC is seeking a Journeyman Electrician for a Full-Time Maintenance Position at the Monsanto plant in Rock Springs, Wyoming.
.

Job Qualifications:

  • Must be willing and able to work both indoors and outdoors.
  • Must hold a Wyoming Journeyman Electrical License or have the ability to obtain.
  • Experience with plant maintenance and instrumentation highly preferred with some experience in new installation.
  • Successful candidate must reside within 30 miles of the plant.

Competitive salary and benefits package offered.

 

Apply Today

Apply by emailing resume to jobs@rediservicesllc.com. Please reference ELECTRICIAN in the subject line of the email.

 

Redi Services

 

