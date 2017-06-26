Redi Services Hiring Journeyman Electrician

Redi Services, LLC is hiring a Journeyman Electrician.
To apply, email a resume to
jobs@rediservicesllc.com
Redi Services, LLC is seeking a Journeyman Electrician for a Full-Time Maintenance Position at the Monsanto plant in Rock Springs, Wyoming.
Job Qualifications:
- Must be willing and able to work both indoors and outdoors.
- Must hold a Wyoming Journeyman Electrical License or have the ability to obtain.
- Experience with plant maintenance and instrumentation highly preferred with some experience in new installation.
- Successful candidate must reside within 30 miles of the plant.
Competitive salary and benefits package offered.
Apply by emailing resume to jobs@rediservicesllc.com. Please reference ELECTRICIAN in the subject line of the email.
