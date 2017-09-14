Reduced and Motivated: 428 A St. – Rock Springs, WY

4 BD. | 1.5 BATH | 2,720 SQ. FT.

Original 1888 Characteristics, Gas Fireplace, Lush Trees with Privacy



Reduced price and motivated to sell!

Character boast, this home that was built in 1888! Lots of updates including wiring and plumbing with still a lot of original characteristics!

The main floor has a large living area with a gas fireplace and built in shelving, formal dining, with a bedroom and 1/2 bath with plenty of build in for storage or clothes.

Large kitchen with enough room to have eat in or add an Island. Large Bright laundry with build ins.

Upper levels includes 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Back Yard with a lot of trees for privacy.

Call 307-870-7381 to view the home today.

Additional details about this home:

$232,000

4 bedrooms

1.5 bathrooms

Covered front porch

Storage shed

2,720 SQ. FT.

Long driveway

Oversized kitchen and dining area

Spacious living room with built in shelving

Gas fireplace

Beautiful staircase

Private patio to enjoy summer evenings

Back Yard with a lot of trees for privacy

Large, bright laundry room with built in storage

Double Pane Windows

Schedule a Viewing

Contact Kelly Palmer for more information about the home or to schedule a viewing.

Phone: 307-870-7381

Website: Brokeragesouthwest.com

Office address: 601 Broadway, Rock Springs

.

