Regional Emergency Response Team #4 Grant On RS Agenda

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs City Council will hear updates on the Rock Springs-Sweetwater County Airport and the Ray Lovato Recycling Center.

Other items on the agenda include the purchase of three police vehicles and a grant Resolution accepting and approving a grant award for the U.S. Dept. of Homeland Security, Federal Emergency Management Agency in the amount of $179,620.00 that will be used to fund the Regional Emergency Response Team #4.

In March of 2004, Wyoming House Bill 144 was passed by the Wyoming State Legislature and signed into law the act passed by Wyoming’s legislature allows the state homeland security director to create Regional Emergency Response Teams (RERT) within multiple county areas for the purpose of organizing, equipping, training and responding to hazardous materials, Weapons of Mass Destruction (terrorism) and or other major events impacting a community. Regional teams receive federal homeland security grant funds through the Wyoming Office of Homeland Security,

These regional teams are available to supplement local resources when an incident is beyond the first responders’ capabilities. Teams are responding in a state capacity. There are eight regional teams located around the state within the host communities of Cheyenne, Casper, Jackson, Laramie, Rock Springs, Riverton, Worland, and Gillette.

The RERT, once deployed, will integrate within the local Incident Command System and will function as a component under the operations section of the local on-scene command structure when established.