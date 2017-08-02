Register For Kids’ Robotics Camp!

Wyoming Technology Education Community Connection, a non-profit educational organization that offers resources and training for teachers and students in Sweetwater County is offering student workshops this school year.
WyTECC plans to offer workshops one Saturday morning a month during the 2017-2018 school year. Workshops will alternate between Rock Springs and Green River. The first session will be in Rock Springs on September 16.
Each month is a different theme. September’s theme is Robotics.
Register for Robotics Camp
Aug. 12, at White Mountain Library
STEAM Camp Registration:
- White Mountain Library in Rock Springs
- Saturday, August 12
- 8 – 11 am.
- Cost is $20.00 per person.
- Online registration will begin that day on Facebook
- Open to all school-age students in Sweetwater County
- Space will be limited to register early
September Robotics Camp Info:
- Rock Springs Child Developmental Center
- Saturday, September 16
- 8 – 11 am
Kids will be able to explore:
- Cubelets
- Ozobots
- Dash
- Blue-Bots
- Mindstorm units
*For more information contact Dr. Cristy Pelham at wytecckids@gmail.com.
WyTECC is an International Society of Technology in Education affiliate, which offers technology standards to schools and organizations all over the world.
