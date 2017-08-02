Register For Kids’ Robotics Camp!

Wyoming Technology Education Community Connection, a non-profit educational organization that offers resources and training for teachers and students in Sweetwater County is offering student workshops this school year.

WyTECC plans to offer workshops one Saturday morning a month during the 2017-2018 school year. Workshops will alternate between Rock Springs and Green River. The first session will be in Rock Springs on September 16.

Each month is a different theme. September’s theme is Robotics.

Register for Robotics Camp

Aug. 12, at White Mountain Library

STEAM Camp Registration:

White Mountain Library in Rock Springs

Saturday, August 12

8 – 11 am.

Cost is $20.00 per person.

Online registration will begin that day on Facebook

Open to all school-age students in Sweetwater County

Space will be limited to register early

September Robotics Camp Info:

Rock Springs Child Developmental Center

Saturday, September 16

8 – 11 am

Kids will be able to explore:

Cubelets

Ozobots

Dash

Blue-Bots

Mindstorm units

*For more information contact Dr. Cristy Pelham at wytecckids@gmail.com.

Follow WyTECC on Facebook.

Join the Event on Facebook.

WyTECC is an International Society of Technology in Education affiliate, which offers technology standards to schools and organizations all over the world.

