Register For Kids’ Robotics Camp!

Wyoming Technology Education Community Connection, a non-profit educational organization that offers resources and training for teachers and students in Sweetwater County is offering student workshops this school year.

WyTECC plans to offer workshops one Saturday morning a month during the 2017-2018 school year. Workshops will alternate between Rock Springs and Green River. The first session will be in Rock Springs on September 16.

Each month is a different theme. September’s theme is Robotics.

Register for Robotics Camp

Aug. 12, at White Mountain Library

STEAM Camp Registration:

  • White Mountain Library in Rock Springs
  • Saturday, August 12
  • 8 – 11 am.
  • Cost is $20.00 per person.
  • Online registration will begin that day on Facebook
  • Open to all school-age students in Sweetwater County
  • Space will be limited to register early
    .

September Robotics Camp Info:

  • Rock Springs Child Developmental Center
  • Saturday, September 16
  • 8 – 11 am
    .

Kids will be able to explore:

  • Cubelets
  • Ozobots
  • Dash
  • Blue-Bots
  • Mindstorm units
    .

Cubelets robot building set.

.

*For more information contact Dr. Cristy Pelham at wytecckids@gmail.com.
.

Follow WyTECC on Facebook.

Join the Event on Facebook.
.
.

WyTECC is an International Society of Technology in Education affiliate, which offers technology standards to schools and organizations all over the world.

.
.

 

