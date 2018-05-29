Registration For Green River Youth Football League Starts Now!

Season starts July 30!

To play, children must be a 4th, 5th or 6th grader for the 2018/2019 school year.

The GRYFL is a youth tackle league with the goal to build the athletes skills, sportsmanship and teamwork. The league is a non-profit organization and all involved are volunteers.

For more information, CALL Roy Lloyd (307) 371-6304.

