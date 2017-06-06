Relay For Life Walk for a Cancer Cure Fundraiser On Saturday

SWEETWATER COUNTY — There is something for everyone at Bunning Park on Saturday, June 10 from 11 am – 11 pm. Stop by for food, fun, and activities.

This year’s theme is “Superheroes”.

Set up and registration begins at 10 a.m. followed by opening ceremonies at 11 a.m. The first lap is walked by survivors and caregivers.

Local musicians performing are Dave Pedri and the EIO Band, Upper Millstone, Steve Davis and Nick Gomez. Frozen t-shirt contests, BLM canine officer demonstration, and other entertaining events are planned.

Food and drink vendors including Dominos, Taco Time, Chill Out Ice Cream and Frigid Frog who donate a percentage of their earnings back, will be on site. Donations are used to fund life-saving cancer research, patient support programs, prevention information and education, and detection and treatment programs.

Loved ones lost to cancer are remembered and those in treatment are honored by dedicating Luminaria bags. Each Luminaria bag is personalized with a name and or message and illuminated after dark. They are five dollars and can be purchased at the event.