Reliance Fire Protection Extended; Agreement Expected To Be Formalized In Near Future

RELIANCE — A tentative agreement to continue providing fire protection to Reliance was agreed upon during an emergency meeting between the Reliance Fire District and the Sweetwater County Fire District #1 Boards last night.

Under the tentative agreement, Reliance Fire District will keep their current reserve, around $100,000 currently earmarked for a fire apparatus, the three mills raised by the Reliance Fire District will go towards the cost of the contract. In previous years the mill generates approximately $26,000 in revenue. Although this number varies from year-to-year with property values.

SWCFD#1 will set up a special account that will hold any money raised by the Reliance mill that exceeds the year-to-year costs that SWCFD#1 actually incurs.

The special account will cap out at $30,000.

A $60 flat rate per call to cover the transportation costs.

The agreement is expected to be finalized and made into an official contract during the next meeting of the SWCFD#1 Board of Trustees.