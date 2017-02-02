Reliance Man’s Death Under Investigation

ROCK SPRINGS — The February 1st death of a Reliance man being towed on a snowboard is under investigation, county officials said Thursday.

According to a joint release issued by Sweetwater County Sheriff Mike Lowell and County Coroner Dale Majhanovich, deputy sheriffs were dispatched at about 1:51 PM to a location on Moses Drive, north of Rock Springs, “in reference to a male subject who had wrecked on a snowboard while being towed behind a side by side (ATV).”

When they arrived, deputies encountered the victim, Brandon Adamson, age 37 of Reliance, being treated by Sweetwater Medics emergency responders. Adamson had suffered severe head injuries and was transported by ambulance to Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs, where he was declared dead.

Nearby was a 2015 Polaris side-by-side ATV, and, on the ground, a dark snowboard.

Deputies interviewed 49-year-old Marshall Whitney, who said he’d been driving the side-by-side, and Max Bozner, 43, who had been a passenger. The men confirmed that they’d been towing Adamson on the snowboard behind the side-by-side with a yellow rope on the snowy streets when he fell off and sustained his injuries.

Reports on the mishap are being forwarded to the Sweetwater County Attorney’s Office for review.