Reliance Will Be Without Official Fire Protection At End Of Month

RELIANCE — According to a letter sent out by Fire District Number 1, Reliance may soon be without official fire protection.

After the Reliance Fire Department had stopped being a viable firefighting entity, the Reliance Fire District contracted with Sweetwater County Fire District #1 to provide emergency services.

The current contract expires March 1st, at 12:01 a.m., Fire District #1 Chief Scott Kitchner said that SWCFD#1 has been attempting to make contact with the Reliance Fire District Board since November without receiving a reply that can be acted upon.

Currently, the Reliance Fire District pays $20,000 per year for the services of SWCFD#1. In 2014, the actual cost of responding to fires, medical calls, etc. , was $32,907.02 resulting in a loss of $19,585.02 for SWCFD#1, the following year, a lower call volume resulted in a loss of $5,863.70, in 2016 the total loss fir that year jumped up to $10,725.42.

According to Kitchner, the Reliance Fire District brings in around $37,000 in tax revenue yearly. Besides the contract with SWCFD#1, Reliance Fire District still maintains the old fire house in Reliance. Kitchner said that the Reliance Fire District does have reserves in the bank as well, “We’re not trying to make money off of them, but we really can’t operate at a loss either,” He said in a Friday afternoon interview with SweetwaterNOW.

Kitchner said that the contract renegotiation is intended to find a solution that works for both sides. He said that SWCFD#1’s legal counsel and the board had advised him that SWCFD#1 should not respond to Reliance without a contract in place first.

Realistically it seems unlikely that SWCFD#1 or other nearby agencies would stand by and just let a fire burn in Reliance.

While the prospect of standing by while a structure burns would run against a firefighter’s basic instincts the idea of spending taxpayer money to provide services in a location that doesn’t contribute to the Fire District doesn’t sit well with the SWCFD#1 Board either, and taxpayers inside SWCFD#1 will likely not look favorably on subsidizing calls to Reliance in the longterm.

SWCFD#1 has also become involved in other aspects of the Reliance Fire District, such as attending County Commission meetings when the topic of fire safety of protection in Reliance is on the agenda, as Kitchner said, these things all take time and money.

An email went out Wednesday to local emergency services agencies advising them of the possibility that the Reliance area will be without fire protection and emergency services currently provided by SWCFD#1.