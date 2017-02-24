Reliance Will Be Without Official Fire Protection At End Of Month

RELIANCE — According to a letter sent out by Fire District Number 1, Reliance may soon be without official fire protection.
After the Reliance Fire Department had stopped being a viable firefighting entity, the Reliance Fire District contracted with Sweetwater County Fire District #1 to provide emergency services.
The current contract expires March 1st, at 12:01 a.m., Fire District #1 Chief Scott Kitchner said that SWCFD#1 has been attempting to make contact with the Reliance Fire District Board since November without receiving a reply that can be acted upon.
Currently, the Reliance Fire District pays $20,000 per year for the services of SWCFD#1. In 2014, the actual cost of responding to fires, medical calls, etc. , was $32,907.02 resulting in a loss of $19,585.02 for SWCFD#1, the following year, a lower call volume resulted in a loss of $5,863.70, in 2016 the total loss fir that year jumped up to $10,725.42.
According to Kitchner, the Reliance Fire District brings in around $37,000 in tax revenue yearly. Besides the contract with SWCFD#1, Reliance Fire District still maintains the old fire house in Reliance. Kitchner said that the Reliance Fire District does have reserves in the bank as well, “We’re not trying to make money off of them, but we really can’t operate at a loss either,” He said in a Friday afternoon interview with SweetwaterNOW.
Kitchner said that the contract renegotiation is intended to find a solution that works for both sides. He said that SWCFD#1’s legal counsel and the board had advised him that SWCFD#1 should not respond to Reliance without a contract in place first.
Realistically it seems unlikely that SWCFD#1 or other nearby agencies would stand by and just let a fire burn in Reliance.
While the prospect of standing by while a structure burns would run against a firefighter’s basic instincts the idea of spending taxpayer money to provide services in a location that doesn’t contribute to the Fire District doesn’t sit well with the SWCFD#1 Board either, and taxpayers inside SWCFD#1 will likely not look favorably on subsidizing calls to Reliance in the longterm.
SWCFD#1 has also become involved in other aspects of the Reliance Fire District, such as attending County Commission meetings when the topic of fire safety of protection in Reliance is on the agenda, as Kitchner said, these things all take time and money.
An email went out Wednesday to local emergency services agencies advising them of the possibility that the Reliance area will be without fire protection and emergency services currently provided by SWCFD#1.
Why pay county taxes no fire protection
sounds like to me yet again fight again an what when the important thing is safty an the ppl so stop fight world has enough of that an fix the prob an get on the stick an protect the safty an ppl geesh
If Reliance has a fire district set up and a board to govern it why doesn’t the board do just that. Also, where is the input and participation of the citizens of Reliance. Get involved ass citizens; that is your responsibility. You can’t just sit on your coon-dog butt and expect others to take care of you. Do you in Reliance pay an assessment to fire district 1; if so you have a gripe; if not either participate or shut up.
We pay our county taxes every year here in Reliance just like the rest of the county. Now 5 days before you are ending our fire coverage out here you put it on sweetwater Now. Thanks. Most of the calls do go to the apartment, so if the alarms go off all the time fix them. Or have the lady that owns them have them fix. Don’t make everyone here in town pay for it. If they haven’t reached the board for the fire department for Reliance why not put in the paper or on sweewater NOW before now? SWCFD#1 spends a lot of money on making their trucks look good and a lot of county tax payers money on a big XMAS party. 10,000. isn’t a lot to lose a year. What about someone house or life out here?Does that matter or is the money more important? Will be making some calls on Monday and I hope everyone in Reliance will do the same.
And Sweetwater Now, you should be calling that board and doing some “Investigative reporting”.
That’s such bullshit!!! How can they even talk about not responding to an emergency out in Reliance…It”s still SWEETWATER COUNTY!!!! Everyone in Reliance and surrounding areas, watch the next time a house gets caught on fire or a barn or shed, they won’t respond and that could end up being someone’s life. This is how it starts next they will be taking fire protection away from north Rock Springs. It’s bullshit, and we need to speak up and be heard!!!
Well then tell “Someone” to pick up a phone and do something about it.
This is ridiculous. Reliance is part of Sweetwater County. Reliance is not an incorporated town, we are part of the COUNTY. We pay COUNTY taxes, thus the COUNTY needs to provide basic fire protection services. What I have heard through the grapevine is that the fire alarm system is very sensitive at the apartments, and many false alarms have to be responded to. Thus, the high number of calls in Reliance. If that’s true (and I’m not saying it IS true, just what I hear), then the alarm system needs to be repaired or fine-tuned. An entire community should not lose its fire protection! We’re not asking for a new water park, a museum and a sculpture garden, we’re asking that our houses not be allowed to burn to the ground.
Oh that would be wise after putting a distillery in out here.