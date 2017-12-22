Remember To Recycle Your Christmas Cardboard

ROCK SPRING – With the holiday season upon us, Ray Lovato Recycling Center urges our community members to recycle all of their Christmas wrapping paper and cardboard boxes.

The Ray Lovato Recycling Center, located at 100 Sheridan Street in Rock Springs, offers convenient 24-hour drop off just outside the facility. While we will be closed for Christmas and New Years Days, we will be open the 26th through 29th from 8:00 AM until 5:00 PM. We will also resume our normal operating hours on January 2nd at 8:00 AM.

Accepted cardboard and paper products include corrugated cardboard boxes, magazines, office paper of all colors, newspapers, paperboard (cereal boxes), aluminum cans, plastics (#’s 1, 2, 3, 5, and 7), unsolicited direct mail, and phone books.

The Ray Lovato Recycling Center would like to wish all a safe and happy holiday. Thank you for your recycling efforts.

The Ray Lovato Recycling Center is a local non-profit 501(c)3 organization that provides recycling services to all of Sweetwater County. The Center diverts nearly a million pounds of waste from local landfills each year.