Remembering WWI: Posters & New Exhibits at Museum

GREEN RIVER — The Sweetwater County Historical Museum is opening two new exhibits on August 10 to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the U.S. entry into World War I.

.

Sweetwater County in WWI

“Remembering the Great War: Sweetwater County During World War I” features artifacts and historic photos from the museum’s collections and discusses the local effects of the war, highlighting those who served and the subsequent formation of the American Legion.

“It’s been a pleasure and an honor to work on an exhibit like this,” said Amanda Benson, Sweetwater County Museum Curator. “It’s always interesting to examine wars from a historical context, but it also provides an opportunity to reflect and remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice. This exhibit is not only a history of World War I in Sweetwater County, but also our way of memorializing and supporting our soldiers for their past and current service to our country,” added Benson.

.



.

WWI-Era Posters

A traveling exhibit of WWI-era posters organized by the Fort Caspar Museum will accompany the museum’s display. “Home Front Posters of the Great War, 1917-1918” consists of thirty framed copies of posters in the collection of the National World War I Museum and Memorial in Kansas City.

The posters were created for a domestic audience and depict activities Americans were encouraged to undertake stateside to support the war effort overseas. Sponsored by Wells Fargo Bank, the Fort Caspar Museum Association, and the Casper Memorial VFW Post 9439, the exhibit will travel around Wyoming for the next couple of years after leaving the Sweetwater County Museum on October 7th.

Sweetwater County Museum Director Brie Blasi said, “We are very happy to be a venue for these exhibits and have the chance to work with our local American Legion posts on this project.”

.

Opening Reception & Presentation

There will be an opening reception for both exhibits on August 10 at 6 pm at the Sweetwater County Historical Museum, 3 E. Flaming Gorge Way in Green River.

Following the reception, at 6:30 pm, there will be a short presentation about the history of World War I and Wyoming’s involvement by Doug Uhrig of the American Legion Archie Hay Post 24.

Uhrig, who was appointed by Governor Mead to the Wyoming Veterans Commission, is the Wyoming American Legion’s Chair for Scouting and also serves on the National Americanism Committee.

The exhibit also features a donation box for the DAV, a nonprofit organization that empowers veterans to lead high-quality lives with respect and dignity by providing several services. 100% of the donations will go to the Rock Springs chapter of the DAV to help local veterans with services like transportation to medical visits. If you are inspired to help in other ways, the exhibit also has information on how you can become a volunteer driver for the DAV.

Both events are open to the public and free of charge.

.

About the Museum

The Sweetwater County Historical Museum is a component unit of Sweetwater County government, which exists to preserve and present the heritage of Sweetwater County. The museum is located at 3 E. Flaming Gorge Way in Green River.

For information call 307-872-6435 or contact us by email at info@sweetwatermuseum.org.

Also, visit the museum website at www.sweetwatermuseum.org and visit Sweetwater County Historical Museum on Facebook.