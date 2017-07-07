REMINDER: RS Avengers Soccer Makeup Tryouts

The Rock Springs Avengers competitive soccer team’s makeup tryouts are coming up!

Make Up Tryout Dates and Times

July 10 6-7:30

U8-U12 Boys and Girls

(Birth year 2010-2006)

July 11 6-7:30

U13-High School Boys and Girls

(Birth year 2005-1999 (Senior in High School)

Registration Info:

Uniform cost is 100+ a warm up jacket ($45-60)

Registration fee is 200.00

If you already have a uniform you only need to purchase the warm up jacket unless you already purchased one from the Pitt Stop order form this spring.

Please feel free to contact us with any questions.

