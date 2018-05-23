Reno Jay Forney (November 5, 1953 – May 13, 2018)

ROCK SPRINGS — Reno Jay Forney passed away on May 13, 2018 at the University of Utah of a sudden illness.

He joined the army right out of school and proudly served 8 years. After leaving the Army, he went back to school to become a certified mechanic and worked for the City of Green River for several years.

He took pride in everything he did, (big or small). Reno loved Hunting, fishing, arrowheads, metal detecting, livestock, and gardening. He would always lend a helping hand to those in need.

Reno is survived by significant other and best friend Sheree of Boulder, Wyoming; sister Gail Bailey and husband Daniel of Louisiana; one daughter and two grand daughters of Rock Springs, Wyoming.

He was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth D Forney; mother and stepfather Bonnie and Harry Krininger; paternal grandparents Doc & Helen Forney; and maternal grandparents Ralph and Gladys Houston.

The “celebration of life” BBQ will be on June 2nd, 3 p.m. at the Crossroads Park in Rock Springs, Wyoming.