Report Highlights Opportunities to Enhance Highway Safety

CHEYENNE– Truck drivers hauling heavy loads across Wyoming were recently asked their views about safety on the state’s highways, and they were surprisingly forthcoming.



Truckers Engaged in Topic of Safety

The Wyoming Department of Workforce Services, in conjunction with the Wyoming Department of Transportation and the Wyoming Trucking Association, conducted a safety survey, in which they interviewed truck drivers at ports of entry.

“We had great participation,” said Meredith Towle, Wyoming Department of Workforce Services’ State Occupational Epidemiologist.

“We were catching truckers at ports of entry – places they generally want to get in and out really quickly – but their responses said to us that truckers are engaged in the topic of safety.”



Opportunities for Policy or Program Improvements

Towle said the survey revealed several opportunities for policy or program improvements. Many drivers obtained their commercial driver licenses without any formal training, and upwards of 40 percent reported driving despite fatigue or bad weather to meet certain scheduling pressures or delivery demands.

The survey also noted that truckers are increasingly concerned that drivers of passenger vehicles aren’t aware of the hazards of sharing the road with heavy trucks.

On a positive note, the Wyoming 511 App was the most frequently cited resource that drivers rely on for road safety information.

The report is published on the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services website at http://wyomingworkforce.org/news/2018-06-27a/.



