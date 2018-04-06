Republican Sam Galeotos Will Host Meet And Greet

ROCK SPRINGS — Sam is a Wyoming native, born and raised in Cheyenne, WY. He spent his adult life running multi-billion dollar businesses in the global travel technology industry. As CEO he worked with employees in over 100 countries.

He was the CEO at Cheaptickets.com at the cusp of massive changes in the travel industry.

After returning to Wyoming, Sam became involved in Green House Data, Wyoming’s premier technology business. As Chairman he worked to lead them onto the national scene.

Green House Data now has 9 locations across the US.