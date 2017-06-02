Resident Expresses Concern Over Blairtown Road Speeding

ROCK SPRINGS — Karen Jenkins a Rock Springs resident who lives on Blairtown Road wrote us a message expressing her concern about the safety of pedestrians and bicyclists.

The area in question is a 25 mile per hour zone. According to Jenkins, the traffic has become heavier in the past few years with an increase of businesses locating on Blairtown Road.

“Hello, I live on Blair town road in the residential area by the bridge (the same road that goes out to Halliburton and other businesses) and as I am sitting on my porch I just saw 2 kids go by on bicycles on the sidewalk and a few minutes later a large truck went by going way beyond the 25 mph speed limit, revving the truck, making black smoke from the exhaust and speeding. Since Haliburton moved it’s business out on Blairtown road and along with the other companies out there, there has been a tremendous increase in traffic along this road. So my question is: would you be willing to post something to remind people of the speed limit on this road and to remind them that this is a residential area and there is going to be an increase in the amount of children out in the area, especially since it’s near Blairtown Park and kids will be going there this summer to play and swim. I understand the amount of traffic cannot be controlled but the speed limit can be enforced and people made aware of the kids (and others getting out of the house for a walk) in the neighborhood.” – Karen Jenkins

According to Rock Springs Police Department Public Information Officer Alison Deters, The Rock Springs Police Department reminds citizens that speed limits are 25 mph in residential areas. In 2016, there were 146 crashes in Wyoming in which speed was the main contributing factor. There are many dangers associated with speeding in neighborhood and residential areas, however the most dangerous is the possibility of striking a pedestrian. With school out for the summer, children spend more time outside, which means they will be crossing roadways, and on sidewalks. Please slow down and obey the speed limits; they are there for a reason