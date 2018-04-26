Resident Finds Bullet Hole In Camper

GREEN RIVER — According to the GRPD Police Blotter, Officers responded to a residence on Bailey Court in reference to a report of a property damage. The reporting party advised they were de-winterizing their camper when they noticed damage to the camper.

The reporting party advised they looked through their camper and found a rifle bullet lodged in the mattress.

The reporting party investigated the damage further and located a bullet entry hole on the outside of their camper.

The reporting party advised the damage could have been caused anytime between October 2017, and April 25, 2018.