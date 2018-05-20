Restoration Ministries Hosts Emergency Responder Appreciation Lunch

From left to right, Pastor Gene Emerson, Pastor Mechell Williams, Suzan Mason, Mark Mason, Virginia Lowell, Sheriff Mike Lowell, Ellie Pacheco, Gina Pacheco, Rock Springs Police Chief Dwane Pacheco. Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office photo

ROCK SPRINGS– Restoration Ministries hosted a special appreciation lunch for emergency responders and family members in Rock Springs on Saturday.

Pastors Gene Emerson, Mechell Williams, and Jeff Edwards arranged the event, which featured Mark and Suzan Mason of Life on the Verge, a special “musicianary ministry” they operate in Midlothian, Virginia.

Mark and Suzan Mason of Life on the Verge sang at Saturday’s event. Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office photo

Law enforcement officers, firefighters, and EMTs, including Sheriff Mike Lowell and Chief Dwane Pacheco, attended. The meal was provided by the Chill Grill in Rock Springs.

Lowell and Pacheco expressed their appreciation and thanks on behalf of all the emergency responders present.

LEOs, firefighters, and EMTs attended Saturday’s appreciation lunch at Restoration Ministries in Rock Springs. Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office photo

