Restoration Ministries Hosts Emergency Responder Appreciation Lunch

ROCK SPRINGS– Restoration Ministries hosted a special appreciation lunch for emergency responders and family members in Rock Springs on Saturday.

Pastors Gene Emerson, Mechell Williams, and Jeff Edwards arranged the event, which featured Mark and Suzan Mason of Life on the Verge, a special “musicianary ministry” they operate in Midlothian, Virginia.

Law enforcement officers, firefighters, and EMTs, including Sheriff Mike Lowell and Chief Dwane Pacheco, attended. The meal was provided by the Chill Grill in Rock Springs.

Lowell and Pacheco expressed their appreciation and thanks on behalf of all the emergency responders present.