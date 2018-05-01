PINEDALE — The Sublette County Sheriff’s Office holds retirement ceremony for K9 Casey after 7 years of service.

Today the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office held a retirement ceremony for K9 Casey. Casey served the citizens of Sublette County for the past 7 years starting his career in 2011.

Casey has held numerous certifications throughout his career to include Utah POST and the National Police Canine Association (NPCA). Casey served as a great deterrent to those attempting to transport, sell or use illegal drugs in Sublette County.

K9 Casey and his handler, Detective Turner, have been a valuable asset to the residents of Sublette County.

Casey is excited to spend the rest of his days with his handler and his family just being a happy dog. He received a plaque and some special treats today given by Sheriff Lehr and Undersheriff Gehlhausen for his service.

Congrats Casey and thank you!