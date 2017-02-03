Retiring After a 29-Year Career in Law Enforcement

SWEETWATER COUNTY – A veteran county officer with nearly 30 years of law enforcement service retired this week.

On Wednesday, Sweewater County Sheriff Mike Lowell presented Corporal Jerry Glasscock with a special shadowbox recognizing his three decades as a peace officer.

Glasscock began his career in 1988, serving for three years as a military policeman in Wurzburg, Germany, and the United States Military Academy at West Point.

From 1992 to 2017, he served with the Cokeville, Wyoming, Police Department, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office in Kemmerer, and the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office, as a police officer, acting chief of police, Patrol Deputy Sheriff, Detective, Corporal, Patrol Sergeant, and Special Operations Sergeant.