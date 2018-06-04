Rev. Mike McConnell Retires After 44 Years of Ministry

GREEN RIVER — After 44 years of pastoral ministry, including 17 years as pastor of Green River Alliance Church, Rev. Mike McConnell is retiring.

In his 44 years of ministry, Rev. McConnell has pastored 6 churches in the Christian & Missionary Alliance, in California, Montana and Wyoming. After graduating in 1974 from Simpson College in San Francisco (now Simpson University, Redding, California) with a degree in Pastoral and Biblical Studies, Rev. McConnell married his college sweetheart, Beth, and began ministry as a youth pastor in Santa Ana, California.

In the 1970s, the McConnells were involved in youth ministry in southern California, where the “Jesus people” movement was growing and the new genre of contemporary Christian music was blossoming. In the 1980s, their pastoral ministry took them to San Leandro, in the San Francisco east bay area, an area of burgeoning population growth and ‘urban flight’. There the McConnells experienced the “World Series earthquake” of 1989. Rev. McConnell recalls that there were several new people in church that next Sunday, wondering if God was trying to get their attention.

The 1990s brought a big change for the McConnells as they moved from California urban life to Chester, Montana, a small town near the Canadian border, to pastor an Alliance church in the middle of wheat farms and cattle ranches. There they experienced harsh winters with temperature that reached 40 to 50 below zero for weeks at a time. Some members of their congregation drove as many as 50 miles to attend services on Sundays. Then in December of 2000, the McConnells transitioned to Green River, Wyoming, with its mining and oil fields. Beth McConnell says, “Each place the Lord has called us has had its own unique culture for us to learn, and its own special group of people for us to minister to and worship with.”

The McConnells have been actively involved in ministries of the Rocky Mountain District of The Alliance, which is headquartered in Billings, Montana. Pastor Mike served on the Licensing & Ordination Council for the district for several years, and Beth served 5 years as district director for Women’s Ministries. They both served on the district Missions Mobilization Team.

Green River Alliance Church recently observed its 35th anniversary, and Pastor Mike has been its leader for nearly half of the church’s life. He arrived soon after the church moved to its present location on West Teton Blvd., and was able to lead the church to pay off the mortgage on its building several years later. During his tenure here, Pastor Mike participated in ministry trips to Ecuador, Mexico, and Guinea, West Africa. He has also been involved in community endeavors, most notably serving on the Board of Directors of Sweetwater Family Resource Center for many years.

Beth McConnell worked in the Green River school district as a resource aide and speech therapy aide for 6 years at Jackson and Harrison Elementary Schools. For the last 3 years she has been a Speech Therapy paraprofessional at the Child Developmental Center, a position from which she recently retired. She jokingly – but seriously – says that these positions were her ‘moonlighting’ jobs, and that her real job has always been pastor’s wife and ministry.

Pastor McConnell has encouraged the congregation to reach out into the community. So over the years the church has offered free car care days, given away free pies for Thanksgiving, held a neighborhood Fun Festival, held Vacation Bible School for all interested children, and participated in the Flaming Gorge Days parade. Last summer the church sponsored a free clothing give-away ministry in several locations around town.

Pastor Mike’s ministry has always included much more than simply holding services and preaching on Sundays. He has lived life with the people of his congregations, celebrating their joys, encouraging them in changes, counseling in crises, and comforting in sorrows. Pastor Mike has been caring and available when individuals and families in his church experienced births, graduations, baptisms, weddings, music concerts and sports games, job losses and new employment, illness or injury, personal victories, losses and moves.

The McConnells are planning to stay in Green River, at least for the foreseeable future. They are looking forward to what the next chapter in their life may hold. They realize that “old pastors don’t really retire, they just look for different opportunities for ministry.