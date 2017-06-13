The Rev. Ruth Lauritzen to be Ordained Into The Episcopal Priesthood

GREEN RIVER — The Rev. Ruth Lauritzen will be ordained into the Episcopal Priesthood at a ceremony led by the Rt. Rev. John Smylie, Bishop of Wyoming, St. John’s Episcopal Church, Green River located at 350 Mansface St, Green River, WY 82935.

The Rev. Ruth Lauritzen moved to Green River in 1985 when she was hired to work for the Sweetwater County Historical Museum where she worked until her retirement in early 2015. It was in 2014 that the congregation at St. John’s discerned that Ruth might be a candidate for the priesthood. She began schooling with the Iona Initiative, now called the Iona Collaborative, a ministerial school partnership between the Episcopal Diocese of Wyoming and the Seminary of the Southwest, Texas.

Ruth described the focuses of her ministries saying, “Initially I felt especially drawn to pastoral care, but since then have also found the teaching of the Gospel to be of special interest. I look forward to working in both of these ministries for the St. John’s congregation.”

