Rex Barney (December 19, 1953 – February 18, 2017)

GREEN RIVER — Rex Barney, age 64, of Green River, Wyoming, son of the late Sheldon and Fern Barney is survived by brothers John, Roy, Karl, and Ted Barney, sister-in-laws Donna, Chris, Beth, and Linda, nieces Nicole, Kayla, and Greer, nephews Bryan, Jonathan, Shaun, and Judson.

Rex was a skilled union iron worker and loyal friend. He loved being outdoors, camping, shooting, and fishing. He always tried to make the best of every occasion and often being the butt of his own jokes. He loved to laugh and to play his guitar, banjo, or stand-up bass with his family and friends whenever he had the chance. He is and will be missed by many.

A memorial celebration will be held Saturday June 24, 2017 at the Sweetwater County Fraternal Order of the Eagles Club #2350. Address. 88 N 2nd East St; Green River, Wyoming 82935. 2 pm until 11 pm. There will be a pot luck dinner and musical instruments played in celebration.