Ribbon Cutting Held For Stellar Coffee Ice Cream & More

GREEN RIVER — On Friday, October 20th, the Green River Chamber of Commerce and Hole in the Wall Gang welcomed Stellar Coffee Ice Cream & More with an Open House/Ribbon Cutting Event held at 110 Uinta Drive in Green River. Stellar Coffee offers a place to sit down to enjoy your coffee, ice cream, and treats, a play room, and a party room available to rent.

Delivery is available with a variety of options on their menu. Contact them at 307-871-9514.

Pictured from, (L-R) Front: Mike Shutran, Mandi Brink, Katie Olmsted, Paisley Olmsted, Regina Clark, Mercedes Negrete, Kayleigh Allison, Caitlin Crawford, Shauntel Setzer, Carter Trempe, Suzie Johnson, Ian Doak, Sami Doak, Natalie Olmsted, Braxton Johnson, Nicole Flores, McKenzee Allison, Adisen Hansen, Troy Pistono, Ken Johnson, Mayor Pete Rust, Dana Pistono, Amber Zmolek, Kelli Lennon, and Irene Parsons.