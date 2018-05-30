Richard Demont Hunsaker (April 16, 1954 – May 28, 2018)

GREEN RIVER– Richard Demont Hunsaker, 64 of Spanish Fork, Utah (formerly of Green River, Wyoming), passed away peacefully in his home on May 28, 2018. Mont was born April 16, 1954 in Delta, Utah to Jacqueline Lois Bottomfield Hunsaker and Dick Hunsaker.

He enjoyed countless mischievous adventures around Delta with his cousins and best friends, Jan, Brooke and Nikki Pace. The family moved to Spanish Fork when he was 8 years old where he was raised with his two sisters Patricia and Sherri.

While in High School, Mont worked a part-time job at Johnson Tractor alongside his father. He graduated from Spanish Fork High School in 1972. He went on to attend Utah Trade Tech where he studied Hospitality Management.

He was recruited by FMC and moved to Green River, Wyoming in 1974. He worked for FMC for 39 years in various capacities then retired in 2013.

Mont met Rebecca Lynn Keele in 1978 while “cruising main” in Spanish Fork, Utah. They married August 31, 1979 and were sealed for time and all eternity August 6, 1986 in the Salt Lake City Temple. Mont and Becky raised four children in Green River, Wyoming.

They served on the Little League Board, and Mont coached several teams. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping. He was a two time State Archery Champion before the invention of compound bows.

Mont loved sporting events of all kinds and watched any ESPN televised event, including the National Spelling Bee. His most loved however was Red Sox baseball. He was seldom seen without his Boston hat. He watched every game, followed stats and players, and always knew the schedule.

He and Becky had plans to see the Red Sox play later this summer in Fenway Park. He loved supporting his children and grandchildren in all of their activities and interests. He and Becky spent countless hours at baseball games, wrestling matches, choir concerts, musicals and plays.

Mont and Becky moved back to Spanish Fork, Utah in 2014 where they built a beautiful home next door to their best friends Chris & Cory Muhlestein. Mont loved helping design their home and yard, to make it the best possible family gathering place.

He loved hot dog roasts and backyard games, or just visiting out on the deck. Mont loved serving as a member of the LDS Church. He held several callings but loved working with the primary children the most.

He recently fulfilled the life-long dream of serving an LDS mission. Elder and Sister Hunsaker were called as Church Service Missionaries, laboring at the Provo MTC. Elder Hunsaker loved the volunteers and MTC employees he met through his mission.

Mont is survived by his devoted wife Rebecca, and his children Amberly (Troy) Jensen, Clearfield, Utah; Branch (Emily) Hunsaker, Provo, Utah; Keelen (Erika) Hunsaker, Rock Springs, Wyoming; and Regan (Kristena) Hunsaker, Roosevelt, Utah; His father, Dick Hunsaker; his sisters, Patricia (Larry) Wheeler and Sherri (Randy) Jensen and his nine beloved Grandchildren: Brayden, Isaac, Marlyce, Himaya, Griffin, Camryn, Quinn, McKinley and Brielle, who will arrive in August.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Jacqueline and his step-mother Carol.

Services will be held June 2, 2018, in Spanish Fork, Utah at the LDS chapel located at 585 North Main Street. Services will begin at noon, with a viewing preceding at 10 am. Interment will follow at the Spanish Fork cemetery.