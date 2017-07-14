Richard Franklin Gordon (May 11, 1932 – July 11, 2017)

MARBLETON — Richard Franklin Gordon, 85, of Marbleton, Wyoming passed away at the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls Tuesday evening July 11, 2017. A funeral service will be held Friday July 21, 2017 at 1:00 pm at the Marbleton Senior Center. Interment and military honors will immediately follow in the Plainview Cemetery. A viewing will take place Tuesday evening July 18th from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Covill Funeral Home in Pinedale.
- Previous story Wyoming Child Support Will Help Your Family When Life Changes
- Next story Have You Seen Snickers?
ADVERTISING
-
EVENTS
#WHYoming
- #WHYoming: Denise Webster
- #WHYoming: Hank Ketelsen
- #WHYoming: Korey Thompson
- #WHYoming: Florence McEwin
- #WHYoming: Dan Parson
ADVERTISING
#FromTheStork
- Birth Announcement: Samuel Lawrence Riggs
- Birth Announcement: Noah Gabriel Mendoza-Fernandez
- Birth Announcement: Alexis Anne King
SIGN UPReceive a daily email of the top stories on SweetwaterNOW with the Wake-Up Call.