Richard Franklin Gordon (May 11, 1932 – July 11, 2017)

MARBLETON — Richard Franklin Gordon, 85, of Marbleton, Wyoming passed away at the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls Tuesday evening July 11, 2017. A funeral service will be held Friday July 21, 2017 at 1:00 pm at the Marbleton Senior Center. Interment and military honors will immediately follow in the Plainview Cemetery. A viewing will take place Tuesday evening July 18th from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Covill Funeral Home in Pinedale.