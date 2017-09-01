Richard James 'Dick' Houdek (November 9, 1979 - August 29, 2017).

CHEYENNE — Richard James Houdek “Dick” age 73 of Cheyenne, Wyoming passed away on August 29, 2017. He was born March 5, 1944, in Stanton County, Nebraska, the son of Frank R. Houdek and Anna E. Hekrdle.

Dick attended school in Stanton County and graduated with the class of 1962 from Stanton High School, Nebraska. Dick went to Laramie County Community College Cheyenne, Wyoming and earned an Associate’s Degree in Engineering Technology.

He married Deanna Iris Leo on November 9, 1979, in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Deanna has fond memories of their life together, living happily in the home he built and Dick’s devotion to his family.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, fly tying and 4-wheeling. Dick was the chairman of the annual Cheyenne. Wyoming Boy Scout Show for many years. He worked for International Harvester as a Diesel Mechanic, Gulf Star building boats in Florida and Greyhound Bus Line as a driver.

Survivors include his wife Deanna I. Houdek of Cheyenne, Wyoming, son Richard Leo Houdek (Melissa) granddaughter Mia Ann Houdek, grandson Jace Richard Houdek of Cheyenne. Wyoming, son Justin J Houdek and granddaughter Alexis N. Houdek of Argyle, Texas, daughter Gretchen J. Houdek of Denver, Colorado, sister-in-law Elsie M. Houdek of Norfolk, Nebraska and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Robert F. Houdek.