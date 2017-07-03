Richard Muniz (October 5, 1964 – July 1, 2017)

ROCK SPRINGS — Richard Muniz, 52, of Rock Springs, Wyoming passed away on Saturday, July 1, 2017 at his home. A lifelong resident of Rock Springs, Mr. Muniz died following a lengthy illness.

He was born on October 5, 1964 in Rock Springs and is the son of Ruben and Rosanna Vigil Muniz.

Mr. Muniz attended schools in Rock Springs and was a Rock Springs High School with the class of 1983 and he also attended the University of Wyoming and received a Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology.

He was the owner-operator of Muniz Inc.

His interests included spending time with his family, he enjoyed coaching his son in baseball and basketball. He also liked going to the movies and working on vehicles.

Survivors include his mother Rosanna Muniz of Rock Springs; one son Zachary Muniz of Rock Spirngs; five brothers Willie Muniz, George Muniz, Tony Muniz all of Rock Springs and Nolan Muniz of New Castle, Wyoming and Michael Muniz of Salt Lake City, Utah; two sisters Gloria Devlin and Bernie of Ogden, Utah, Theresa Knieper and husband Gary of Rock Springs; and a sister-in-law Judy Zietler Muniz of DePere, Wisconsin; several cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father Ruben, one brother Bobby Muniz and a nephew Jeffrey Behrman.

Following cremation, memorial services will be conducted at 10:00 A.M. Friday, July 7, 2017 at the L.D.S. Stake Center, 2055 Edgar Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. A Parish rosary will be recited at 6:00 P.M. Wednesday, July 5, 2017 at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 116 Broadway, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Inurnment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery. Friends may call at the Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church on Wednesday, one hour prior to the rosary and at the L.D.S. Stake Center, on Friday, one hour prior to the memorial service.

The family of Richard Muniz respectfully suggests that donations in his memory be made to the Charity of Your Choice.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com