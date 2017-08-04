Richard Nathan “Mickey” Arndt (November 15, 1983 – August 1, 2017)

ROCK SPRINGS — Richard Nathan “Mickey” Arndt, 33, passed away on Tuesday, August 1, 2017, at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Mr. Arndt was born November 15, 1983, the son of James Arndt and Edna Salazar Arndt in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

He attended schools in Rock Springs, Wyoming and was a graduate of the Alternative High School in 2003. He also obtained his welding certificate.

Mr. Arndt was a member of the Holy Spirit Catholic Community.

His interests included hunting, fishing, camping, and spending time with his family. He was spoiled by all of his family. He was a Godfather to many children whom he loved with all his heart.

He is survived by his parents; three brothers James Black, Donovan Black and Dalton Black all of Rock Springs, Wyoming; five sisters Sunshine Masters of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Spring Arndt-Allred and husband Travis of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Autumn Arndt of Portland Oregon, Patience Black of Rock Springs, Wyoming and Kristina Kolata of Portland, Oregon; maternal grandmother Marcella Salazar, his loving cousins and two nephews Baily Masters and Trevor Allred; his girlfriend Stacie Patrick of Rock Springs.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Melvin Miles Arndt and Phyllis Virginia Arndt, maternal grandfather Leopoldo Salazar.

A vigil service with rosary will be recited 3:00 P.M., Friday, August 4, 2017, at Saint Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church, 633 Bridger Avenue, Rock Springs, Wyoming. A celebration of life will be held at 2:00 P.M. Saturday at 2307 Sierra Road, Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Condolences may be left at Vase Funeral Home.