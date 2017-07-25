Richard “Rick” Dean Tyler JR (July 10, 1955 – July 16, 2017)

GREEN RIVER — Richard “Rick” Dean Tyler JR went to be with the Lord on Sunday July 16th, 2017 in Green River Wyoming at the age of 62. He was born July 10th, 1955 in Denver Colorado to Richard “Dick” and Ruth Tyler.

Richard “Rick” lived in Morrison Colorado until 1970 when the family moved to Encampment Wyoming. Richard “Rick” Graduated from Encampment High School in 1974. He lived and worked in Saratoga Wyoming for the next several years. He then moved to Cheyenne Wyoming and was a foreman for Wood Works Inc for 26 years. He retired from Wood Works in 2015 and moved to Green River Wyoming.

Richard “Rick” loved the mountains, spending time with family and friends, making jewelry, reading, listening to music and most importantly spending his Monday nights watching WWE.

Richard “Rick” was preceded in death by his brother Michael Joseph Tyler; his father Richard “Dick” Tyler and his mother Ruth Tyler.

He is survived by his son Josh Tyler; daughter Hope Sheree Lowery; grandson David Lowery; brother Clark Tyler spouse Nancy Grover; sister Sharon Henman spouse Larry Henman; nephew Robert Henman; nephew Richard Henman spouse Adair Henman; great nephew Vincent Henman; sister Connie Tyler and Lydia Farrier; niece Amber Tyhurst spouse Ron Tyhurst JR; great nephews Levi and Tanner Tyhurst; sister Patti Shugart and Dave Ortega; nephew Cody Mann spouse Lindsay Mann; nieces Caitlin and Kelsey Mann; sister Donna Cassel spouse Glenn “Butch” Cassel: nephew Jacob Allen; nephew Austin Cassel; niece Myranda Cassel; sister Debra Augustin spouse Mark Augustin; nephew Brandon Russell spouse Kristin Russell; nephew Bradley Russell; sister Teresa Sandvig spouse Brian Sandvig; niece Kayla Rinehart; great nephew Jackson; great niece Shayla; niece Nichole Rinehart; niece Sarah Rinehart; nephew Tim Rinehart.

A memorial will be conducted at 2:00 P.M., Saturday, July 29, 2017 at Richard’s “Rick’s” church at Victory Christian Fellowship, 591 Broadway, Rock Springs, Wyoming

