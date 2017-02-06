Richmond Leads GR Swimmers in Gillette

GILLETTE – Green River had several strong finishes in the final tournament before the 4A West Conference. Michael Richmond led the way with wins in both the Gillette Invite and the Gillette Pre-Invite over the weekend.

After taking first in the 100 fly on Friday, Richmond followed it with his second 100 fly title of the weekend on Saturday. He also brought home second-place finished in the 200 IM and 50 free. Keyan Moore brought home a second and Alejandro Grajeda fourth in diving and Ethan Moffat finished fifth in the 100 breast in the pre-invite.

Brendan Bloomquist brought home a fourth-place finish in the 100 breast on Saturday in the Invitational.

Gillette Invite Results

1—Gillette 433.5

2—Kelly Walsh 373

3—Rock Springs 342

4—Laramie 311

5—Cheyenne South 258

6—Lander 245

7—Cheyenne East 242

8—Green River 236

9—Sheridan 220.5

10—Cheyenne Central 220

11—Powell 171.5

12—Worland 119

13—Douglas 93

14—Riverton 48

15—Newcastle 43.5

16—Buffalo 37

17—Natrona 28

200 Yard Medley Relay

6—Green River A 1:49.53

(Michael Richmond, Ethan Moffatt, Brendan Bloomquist, Dean Lyon)

200 Yard Free

13—Dean Lyon 1:59.89 (4A Q)

32—Ty Sturlaugson 2:12.96

39—Devin Ratliff 2:21.90

42—Trevor Moser 2:25.55

45—Macen Bracken 2:31.04

48—Dylan Strange 2:43.30

200 Yard IM

2—Michael Richmond 2:05.08 (4A Q)

30—Dade Lucero 2:37.92

50 Yard Free

33—Ethan Moffat 26.94

34—Nick Boldt 26.97

38—Keyan Moore 27.69

67—Alejandra Grajeda 29.40

Diving

6—Coleton Spalding 326.50 (4A Q)

9—Keyan Moore 306.15 (4A Q)

12—Miles Moffat 298.50 (4A Q)

100 Yard Fly

1—Michael Richmond 54.15 (4A Q)

20—Logan Johnson 1:04.12

37—Trevor Moser 1:21.01

100 Yard Free

6—Brendan Bloomquist 52.68 (4A Q)

37—Devin Ratliff 1:03.24

43—Jacob Mondragon 1:04.66

58—Coleton Spalding 1:07.67

66—Macen Bracken 1:10.71

500 Free

6—Dean Lyon 5:25.43 (4A Q)

19—Brastin Moore 5:54.55

22—Dade Lucero 6:09.08

30—Dylan Strange 7:05.09

200 Free Relay

11—Green River A 1:41.04

(Brendan Bloomquist, Ethan Moffatt, Dean Lyon, Michael Richmond)

100 Yard Back

25—Ty Sturlaugson 1:08.43

31—Jacob Mondragon 1:14.52

45—Jared Lund 1:23.77

100 Yard Breast

4—Brendan Bloomquist 1:04.96 (4A Q)

12—Logan Johnson 1:10.44 (4A Q)

15—Ethan Moffatt 1:11.85

29—Miles Moffatt 1:17.74

43—Nick Boldt 1:23.44

400 Yard Free Relay

13—Green River A 4:22.60

(Brastin Moore, Jacob Mondragon, Ty Sturlaugson, Dade Lucero)

Gillette Pre-Invite Results

200 Yard Medley Relay

7 Green River A 1:51.57

(Michael Richmond, Logan Johnson, Brendan Bloomquist, Ethan Moffatt)

13 Green River B 2:12.52

(Jacob Mondragon, Miles Moffat, Coleton Spalding, Keyan Moore)

200 Yard Free

11 Brastin Moore, GR, 2:07.37

14 Logan Johnson, GR, 2:10.30

20 Devin Ratliff, GR, 2:23.78

24 Macen Bracken, GR, 2:30.88

28 Dylan Strange, GR, 2:39.01

200 Yard IM

9 Dade Lucero, GR, 2:32.77

13 Jared Lund, GR, 2:50.60

14 Trevor Moser, GR, 2:50.66

50 Yard Free

2 Michael Richmond, GR, 22.88 (4A Q)

17 Brendan Bloomquist, GR, 24.43 (4A Q)

34 Nick Boldt, GR, 26.91

39 Ethan Moffat, GR, 27.74

59 Alejandro Grajeda, GR, 29.90

Diving

2 Keyan Moore, GR, 230.85 (4A Q)

4 Alejandro Grajeda, GR, 187.05 (4A Q)

13 Miles Moffit, GR, 145.25

17 Coleton Spalding, GR, 138.50

100 Yard Fly

1 Michael Richmond, GR, 54.55 (4A Q)

10 Ty Sturlaugson, GR, 1:08.90

16 Trevor Moser, GR, 1:14.85

100 Yard Free

16 Brendan Bloomquist, GR, 54.57

18 Dean Lyon, GR, 55.10

27 Logan Johnson, GR, 59.32

31 Devin Ratliff, GR, 1:02.22

32 Keyan Moore, GR, 1:02.25

34 Jacob Mondragon, GR, 1:04.16

36 Jared Lund, GR, 1:04.99

500 Yard Free

11 Dade Lucero, GR, 6:19.01

15 Dylan Strange, GR, 7:04.29

16 Macen Bracken GR, 7:15.58

200 Yard Free Relay

6 Green River A 1:40.46

(Michael Richmond, Brendan Bloomquist, Dean Lyon, Ethan Moffatt)

15 Green River C 1:54.69

(Macen Bracken, Alejandro Grajeda, Nick Boldt, Keyan Moore)

19 Green River B 1:58.07

(Dade Lucero, Devin Ratliff, Dylan Strange, Jared Lund)

100 Yard Back

11 Brastin Moore, GR, 1:04.99

14 Ty Sturlaugson, GR, 1:08.22

17 Jacob Mondragon, GR, 1:14.01

100 Yard Breast

5 Ethan Moffat, GR, 1:10.03

19 Miles Moffat, GR, 1:18.43

25 Coleton Spalding, GR, 1:23.21

26 Nick Boldt, GR, 1:24.14

400 Yard Relay

9 Green River A 4:02.19

(Dean Lyon, Brastin Moore, Ty Sturlaugson, Logan Johnson)

13 Green River B 4:30.37

(Dade Lucero, Jared Lund, Trevor Moser, Jacob Mondragon)

16 Green River C 4:47.35

(Devin Ratliff, Dylan Strange, Macen Bracken, Nick Boldt)

