Rick Lee Tapped as Next CEO of Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors has announced its selection of Richard “Rick” Lee as the new Chief Executive Officer.

Rick has devoted an abundance of community service over the years and brings with him over 20 years of managerial experience. He served as the Business Relationship Manager and Vice President for Wells Fargo Bank for 3 years until he became the General Manager for the Rocket-Miner, where he served in that capacity for 8 years. Rick currently holds a position in outside sales which he believes will be beneficial in building relationships with the mining industry and various industrial sites throughout the area.

Graduating with an MBA in Marketing from Columbus University, Lee is extremely passionate about Rock Springs and the surrounding areas and is anxious to help promote everything the area has to offer. He currently serves on the State Emergency Response Commission (SERC) Board for the State of Wyoming, which is an appointment by Governor Matthew Mead. Other community service includes serving on the Board of Directors for United Way and the Child Development Center. Rick also served as the chair of the Sweetwater County Republican Party for five (5) years.

Chamber President, Alexie Cilensek, states, “The Board of Directors and I are confident in the knowledge and experience of Mr. Lee and look forward to working together to promote Rock Springs and Sweetwater County’s vibrant community and economy.”

Lee states that he is most excited about is to work with the outstanding staff and with the exceptional Board of Directors in continuing the remarkable work that Dave (Hanks) has established over the past 23 years. “I really am anxious to get to work and start listening to the ideas and thoughts of business leaders and all of the hard working people of our community who, like me, really want to see our community continue to succeed,” Lee exclaimed.

His first day will be June 4th where he will train with his predecessor, Dave Hanks, until Hanks’ final day on June 30. Hanks indicated, “I am confident in the direction of the Chamber and its success in the future. I am looking forward to passing the torch on and enjoying retirement.”