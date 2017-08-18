Ricky Scott Giles (January 16, 1963 - August 15, 2017).

ROCK SPRINGS — Ricky Scott Giles, 54, of Rock Springs died Tuesday, August 15, 2017, at his home.

He was born January 16, 1963, in Salt Lake City, Utah, the son of Bert Allen Giles and Patricia Rosie Alvarado Giles.

He attended schools in Duchesne, Utah. He married Tamara Sue Eaton May 20, 2017, in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Ricky enjoyed cooking, was always ready to BBQ and listen to Rod Stewart.

He looked forward to football season and watching the Dallas Cowboys play, his favorite team.

He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping and spending time with family, friends, and grandchildren.

He had a sense of humor and always made you laugh. He had a heart of gold and wanted to help anyone he could.

Survivors include his wife Tamara Sue Giles of Rock Springs; children Tauna Ames and husband George, Jeffrey Giles and wife Candice of Tooele, UT, Ricky Jr. Giles and wife Amber of Wendover, NV, and Hope Giles of Rock Springs Wy, parents Bert and Patricia Giles; grandchildren Jordan, Logan, Gracie, Keysten, Amryelle, Jeremy, and Jennaleigh; siblings Robert Giles of SLC, UT, Ronnie Giles and wife Wendy of Rock Springs, Kathy Giles of Afton, WY, Bonnie Herrell and husband Kevin of New River, AZ, and Rosieleen Giles of Gaylord, MI.

He was preceded in death by his nephew Austin Tyler Sheppard.

Memorial services will be held at 2 pm Saturday, August 19, 2017, at the Rock Springs Worship Center, 3317 Dewar Dr., Rock Springs. Pastor Arlen Hughes will be officiating.

Condolences for the family can be left at www.foxfh.com.

The family requests that donations be made to the Worship Center.