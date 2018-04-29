Rico Gafford Receives Free-Agent Offer From the NFL’s Tennessee Titans

LARAMIE– Former Wyoming Cowboy cornerback Rico Gafford received a free-agent offer from the NFL’s Tennessee Titans on Saturday following conclusion of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Gafford was a two-year starter at cornerback for the Wyoming Cowboys after transferring from Iowa Western Community College. He was a Second Team All-Mountain West selection in 2017.

Gafford was invited to and played in the 2018 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 20, 2018.



Gafford’s Senior Season at UW

His senior season of 2017, he led the Cowboys in pass breakups (6) and was second in interceptions (4). His interceptions came against Iowa, Oregon, Texas State and Utah State.

Gafford returned his interception vs. Texas State 37 yards for a touchdown. He added 43 total tackles, one forced fumble and 1.0 tackle for loss as a senior.

Gafford was part of a Wyoming defense that ranked No. 1 in the nation in turnovers forced (38), No. 1 in the country in fumbles recovered (18) and No. 2 in the nation in passes intercepted (20). The Cowboy defense also ranked No. 9 in the NCAA in scoring defense (17.5 points allowed per game), No. 13 in pass defense (174.9 yards per game) and No. 23 in total defense (335.2 yards per game).

His best individual tackle games were: eight vs. Hawai’i, seven against San Jose State and four vs. Air Force.



Performance at Wyoming’s 2018 Pro Day

At Wyoming’s 2018 Pro Day, Gafford ran the fastest 40-yard dash of any draft-eligible player in the country this year. Gafford was recorded at times ranging from a 4.26 to a 4.19 by various scouts who attended Wyoming’s Pro Day on March 23 in Laramie.



Gafford Played Two Years at UW

He was part of Wyoming teams that won eight games in the 2017 (8-6 record) and 2018 (8-5) seasons, played in consecutive bowl games, hosted the 2016 Mountain West Championship Game and concluded the 2017 season with a 37-14 win in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.

During his two-year career at Wyoming, Gafford intercepted six passes that he returned for 109 yards. He was credited with 103 career tackles and broke up an additional 11 passes.