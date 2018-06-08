Rivers Are Raging: GRPD Urges Caution Near Water [VIDEO]

GREEN RIVER — Rivers across the state area are flowing higher and faster this week.

Green River Police Department said that flows on the Green River are currently at 7320 cfs, the water is up 15.21 feet.

They’ve cautioned folks to be safe when around the river. Faster currents and high water on the banks can be dangerous.

Chief Jarvie suggests wearing a life vest when you are around the river, even if you are not going in the water.

Water levels are only expected to go up, please use caution and be safe.