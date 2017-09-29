RKS CELEBRATES SOLAR FACILITY CONSTRUCTION

Celebration centered around Rocky Mountain Power’s Blue Sky Program and its generous contribution to our community.

ROCK SPRINGS ─ The Rock Springs – Sweetwater County Airport celebrated the beginning of construction on its new 30 kw solar power generation facility at a ceremony today. The airport, in partnership with Rocky Mountain Power, hosted approximately 30 dignitaries and members of the community for a celebration of Rocky Mountain Power’s Blue Sky Program’s contribution of $94,216 for the new solar array at the Rock Springs-Sweetwater County Airport. This project is made possible with the generous contributions that Rocky Mountain Power’s Blue Sky program customers make each month.

The 30-kilowatt array is being built in conjunction with the airport’s new General Aviation Terminal & Hangar Facility that is scheduled to open for operations in December 2017. The construction of the array began in earnest this week with construction expected to take up to two weeks. The contractor, Creative Energies, of Lander, WY has worked with the airport for nearly a year to plan, design, and now construct the facility.

This project will allow the airport to continue the pursuit of a sustainable operation through energy and cost savings immediately upon commissioning. This renewable energy project will offset a large portion of the anticipated electrical demand for the new 29,658 ft2 facility that is being constructed to support all general aviation aircraft and customers that operate at the airport.

“We are honored to have been selected to receive Blue Sky Program Funding to continue our goal of making our airport a more sustainable operation. We are grateful for all of the Blue Sky Program customers who make this program possible. We wanted to install a system that could not only provide for operational savings for the airport, but one that could serve as an educational tool for our community and its visitors. It is our hope that this solar project will be the first of many at our airport and in our community.”

This solar project is the latest in a series of improvements at the airport that reduce the environmental footprint of the airport’s operations. Recent projects include Commercial Terminal HVAC and Boiler Systems Replacement, Commercial Terminal LED Lighting Upgrade, Airfield LED Lighting Upgrade, and Building Automation System Installation. Future projects include several LED Retrofit projects as well as additional solar arrays to support other existing facilities on airport property.

About the Rock Springs-Sweetwater County Airport

The Rock Springs-Sweetwater County Airport is a commercial and general aviation airport serving Southwest Wyoming and is located 7 miles east of Rock Springs in Sweetwater County. It is owned and operated by the Rock Springs Sweetwater County Airport Joint Powers Board representing both the City of Rock Springs and Sweetwater County. Serving over 36,000 commercial passengers and thousands of

general aviation flights annually, the airport generates an annual economic impact of over $27 million to the local community and $31 million to the State of Wyoming.

About Rocky Mountain Power

Rocky Mountain Power is working to bring its customers more and more renewable energy choices. Its Blundell geothermal power plant near Milford, Utah, was the nation’s first geothermal plant built outside of California when it came online in 1984. It also has 13 utility-scale wind projects generating electricity for customers; and as part of its parent company – Berkshire Hathaway Energy – it ranks as the nation’s leading utility owner of wind capacity. Learn more about Rocky Mountain Power and renewable energy here.

About Rocky Mountain Power’s Blue Sky Program

Since 2006, Rocky Mountain Power’s Blue Sky customers have voluntarily supported wind and solar power generation in the region. Blue Sky has provided more than $8 million in funding awards to 120 community-based renewable energy projects.

Blue Sky provides an easy and convenient way for customers to support the development of renewable energy resources in the western United States and in their state. Blue Sky renewable energy is separate from, and in addition to, what Rocky Mountain Power buys or generates to serve its customers. The program is Green-e Energy certified by the nonprofit Center for Resource Solutions.

Rocky Mountain Power currently has nearly 50,000 Blue Sky customers throughout Wyoming, Idaho and Utah. A new video shows how the Blue Sky program is making a big difference in all of the states served by Rocky Mountain Power. For more information or to sign up, visit rockymountainpower.net/bluesky.

