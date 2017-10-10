RKS to Denver: Business, Ball Game, and a Good Deed

My name is Kris Bacheller and I live in Pinedale. I was traveling for work in April.

A group from our company met at the Rock Springs Airport and traveled together to Denver.

.



.

We all arrived at the Rock Springs terminal, checked in, found seats in the boarding area. We were visiting, chatting and laughing as we waited for our flight.

The Gate Attendant came into the group and asked if anyone knew Elizabeth Biffle. I waited a moment then asked if this was Elizabeth Biffle, B I F F L E, from Pinedale. She responded yes. So I approached her and confirmed that I know Liz. (Not only know her, we are neighbors here in Pinedale).

.



.

Apparently, Liz had dropped her wallet in the parking lot the night before and, remarkably, it was turned in. I didn’t have Liz’s cell number, but I had the number for some other family members. I called and left a message for Liz.

Moments later, Liz returned my call and she was very happy her wallet was safe. I handed my phone to the gate attendant and she made arrangements with Liz for me to return her wallet to Pinedale after my trip to Denver concluded.

.



.

The trip was fun, I enjoyed my first live Rockies game and first meal at Bubba Gump’s, I highly recommend both!

And I would remind all travelers to thoroughly scrutinize the contents of your carry-on bags. A leftover water bottle after several days of meetings can delay security clearance, cause frustration, and force one to rush to the departure gate!

After arriving back in Rock Springs, I collected the wallet, returned home. The following day I reunited Liz with her wallet, contents intact.

Thank you to my fellow travelers for their honesty and to the airport employees that helped recover Liz’s personal property. A great way to end a fun business trip.

Do good things and roast marshmallows!

Share Your Travel Story

Submit your travelogue when you fly out of the Rock Springs-Sweetwater County Airport and you could win two FREE airline tickets to Denver!

Travel is so enlightening! Your travelogue might be about adventuring to the big city–the incredible food and culture. You could escape to a wild, natural place like the ocean or a national park. Perhaps you have an out-of-the-way spot or a little known travel destination you must share.

Not only could your incredible story and photos be posted on SweetwaterNOW, you’ll be entered to win tickets to Denver.

The first set of tickets will be given away in October and the winner will be chosen by a panel of SweetwaterNOW and Rock Springs-Sweetwater County Airport staff.

Read the rules here.

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.