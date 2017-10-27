RKS to Lansing: One Good Deed a Day

My name is Debbie Jessen and on September 14, 2017, we left the Rock Springs-Sweetwater County Airport to travel to Lansing, Michigan for my nephew’s wedding.

I love Rock Springs-Sweetwater County airport and use it as often as I can, as it is only 20 minutes from our house, free parking and easy and fast check-in. We flew from RKS to DEN on the first leg of our flight.

While in Denver we stopped at one of the restaurants for breakfast. Right after ordering and as we were approaching the check-out, there was a gentleman in front of us who stated, “Breakfast is on me”. I told him there were three of us and that was too much, as food in airports is a bit pricey.

He told us that both of his parents had passed away in 1996 and on his father’s dying bed his father told him to do one good deed a day, so this was his good deed for the day. Bless you Jake!

We made it to beautiful Michigan for a beautiful wedding and spent four days there.

On September 18, 2017 we returned to Rock Springs-Sweetwater County Airport. In all, we were on six flights and only encountered one very small hiccup.

United Airlines and Rock Springs-Sweetwater County Airport will definitely get our business again, soon!

Share Your Travel Story

Submit your travelogue when you fly out of the Rock Springs-Sweetwater County Airport and you could win two FREE airline tickets to Denver!

Travel is so enlightening! Your travelogue might be about adventuring to the big city–the incredible food and culture. You could escape to a wild, natural place like the ocean or a national park. Perhaps you have an out-of-the-way spot or a little known travel destination you must share.

Not only could your incredible story and photos be posted on SweetwaterNOW, you’ll be entered to win tickets to Denver.

The first set of tickets will be given away in October and the winner will be chosen by a panel of SweetwaterNOW and Rock Springs-Sweetwater County Airport staff.

Read the rules here.

