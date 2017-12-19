Destination RKS: Can’t Get This Place Out of My Blood

My name is Angie Failoni and I wanted to share my travel stories with you as I fly in and out of Rock Springs Airport!

I moved several years ago out of WYO due to health reasons but just can’t seem to get this place out of my blood!

I come back 2 or 3 times a year to experience the wonderful seasons of WYO.

Every season there is something magical to come home to and enjoy!

In the winter, I enjoy the traditional Christmas Tree on top of Mansface in Green River and the huge amounts of snow.

Summer has its entertaining moments as well–Flaming Gorge Days, The Fair, floating the river, just all so much to do!

I am here again this fall; I flew in September 30. I’ve enjoyed the colorful mountains, crisp air, the wild horses running free and, of course, the deer everywhere!

I’m sorry but of all the places I choose to visit, Wyoming is still number one in my book.

I am so grateful for the flights from Denver to Rock Springs! It takes me less time to get here and I’m not totally worn out by the time I arrive!

Share Your Travel Story

Submit your travelogue when you fly out of the Rock Springs-Sweetwater County Airport and you could win two FREE airline tickets to Denver!

Travel is so enlightening! Your travelogue might be about adventuring to the big city–the incredible food and culture. You could escape to a wild, natural place like the ocean or a national park. Perhaps you have an out-of-the-way spot or a little known travel destination you must share.

Not only could your incredible story and photos be posted on SweetwaterNOW, you’ll be entered to win tickets to Denver.

The first set of tickets will be given away in December and the winner will be chosen by a panel of SweetwaterNOW and Rock Springs-Sweetwater County Airport staff.

Read the rules here.

