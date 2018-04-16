RKS to Paris: My Adventure of a Lifetime With My Aunt

Amrey Plemel was the winner of the first set of airline tickets to Denver!

Her travel story about flying to Paris and having an adventure of a lifetime with her aunt, along with her beautiful photos, won her a new adventure.

Submit your travel story now until May 2018 to win another set of tickets.

Details at the bottom of the story.

My name is Amrey Plemel and I started my adventure of a lifetime at the Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport. I was able to meet my aunt in Denver to connect to our flight together.

Having flights that go to so many cities gives you many amazing opportunities. The ease and convenience of our airport was the perfect beginning to a perfect adventure. We left from the Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport June 25, 2017 and flew back on July 4, 2017. It was very smooth and easy.

.



.

This picture is when we made a stop at the Lock Bridge. We even got the chance to put a lock on. There are thousands of locks. This is also my amazing aunt that took me on this trip!

.



.

One of the most amazing things in Paris was the Eiffel Tower at night. I could watch it for hours. Many people gathered around to see its beauty. Every hour it would sparkle for five minutes. It was breathtaking.

.



.

The picture above was me right when we arrived in Paris, France! It took about 14 hours of flight time to get there. One of the hardest things was adjusting to the 8-hour time change.

.



.

I did many things in Paris, like the catacombs. Although, I did fall in love with Disney Paris. It truly is a place of happiness.

.



.

This is the London Eye, which is now the fourth largest Ferris wheel in the world!

.



.

On our trip, we also took a train to London. It was crazy that they drove on the other side of the road. In this picture I was on The London Eye. It took 30 minutes to go around and see the beautiful city around you.

Share Your Travel Story

Submit your travelogue when you fly out of the Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport and you could win two FREE airline tickets to Denver!

Travel is so enlightening! Your travelogue might be about adventuring to the big city–the incredible food and culture. You could escape to a wild, natural place like the ocean or a national park. Perhaps you have an out-of-the-way spot or a little known travel destination you must share.

Not only could your incredible story and photos be posted on SweetwaterNOW, you’ll be entered to win tickets to Denver.

Another set of tickets will be given away in May 2018 and the winner will be chosen by a panel of SweetwaterNOW and Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport staff.

Read the rules here.

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.